Environmental campaigners say they feel "vindicated" after plans to expand Bristol Airport were thrown out over climate fears.

Airport bosses had planned to boost capacity from 10 to 12 million passengers a year.

But North Somerset councillors said it would be harmful to the environment.

Extinction Rebellion claimed the decision as a "historic win" but the airport said it risked "putting the brakes" on future growth in the region.

The ruling followed a weekend of protests in Weston-super-Mare.

The plans would have seen a new car park and transport hub built in order to expand the numbers using the airport.

There were about 8,800 objections from members of the public and 2,400 messages of support.

Councillors voted 18-7, with one abstention, to reject the plans.

Chew Valley resident Ben Moss, who is a member of Extinction Rebellion, said he was relieved.

"This feels like total vindication for citizens in Bristol and North Somerset who are concerned about climate change," he said.

On Twitter, Extinction Rebellion Bristol said it was a "historic win".

At the four-hour meeting, councillors spoke out against the plan which had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Councillor John Ley-Morgan said: "How can we achieve our ambition for carbon neutrality by 2030 if we approve this decision?"

Supporting the plans, Unite representative Mark Hutchison said the expansion would create thousands of jobs and bring a huge boost to the economy.

Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees said bosses would reflect and consider whether to appeal or submit fresh plans.