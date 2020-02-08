Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hartcliffe Community Farm opened in 1979

Dozens of animals facing possible slaughter on a city farm in Bristol threatened with closure, have been given a reprieve.

Hartcliffe Community Farm was due to be evicted from its site by Bristol City Council on 28 February because of a "complete failure of management".

The city council has now agreed it can continue to operate for the next nine months "while new plans are developed".

Local councillor Tim Kent, said: "Residents will be relieved."

The volunteer-run farm, which opened in 1979, has faced funding issues in the past.

The city council said its "most important priority" was the welfare of the farm's livestock - which includes sheep, pigs, goats and calves.

"This situation has arisen due to a complete failure of management at the farm which is having detrimental effects on the welfare of the animals there," a spokeswoman said.

"[We] have granted an extra nine months, on top of 12 months they've already had to sort this out."

She added the council was talking to Horseworld, which takes in abandoned or mistreated horses and ponies, about "future plans".

'New Future'

Farm manager Rocky Pearce, said he was "delighted" the council was not forcing it to shut its gates.

"Whatever happens in the future it is essential that a community farm remains for the benefit of Hartcliffe residents," he said.

Mr Kent, said the additional time would ensure a "new future" for the farm could be delivered.

A public meeting on the future of the farm involving the council and HorseWorld will be held on 17 February at Hartcliffe Community Centre.