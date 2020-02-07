Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Daniel Magee was arrested and charged after searches of his home in December

A man has admitted having explosives hidden in Kinder Egg chocolates in his home, which led to a road being evacuated in Bristol.

Daniel Magee, 38, was arrested in December following searches of his house in Shetland Road, Southmead.

Appearing before Bristol Crown Court via video link from prison, he admitted four charges including having an explosive substance, relating to 14 homemade explosive devices.

He is due to be sentenced on 27 March.

Richard Posner, prosecuting, told the court the explosives were "contained within a number of Kinder eggs".

Magee also admitted two charges relating to two flick knives and a retractable baton imported from China, and possessing three stun guns.