Tyrone Hayman death: Boy, 14, denies murdering teenager
- 7 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy has denied murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.
Tyrone Hayman, 17, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Parson Street, Bedminster, on 14 December. He died a short time later in hospital.
Appearing at Bristol Crown Court, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder.
A trial date was set for 13 May.