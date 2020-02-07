Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyrone Hayman, pictured with his mother Elaine Campbell, died in hospital in December

A 14-year-old boy has denied murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

Tyrone Hayman, 17, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Parson Street, Bedminster, on 14 December. He died a short time later in hospital.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

A trial date was set for 13 May.