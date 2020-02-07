Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hartcliffe Community Farm opened in 1979

Dozens of animals could be killed as a city farm faces closure.

Bristol City Council has given Hartcliffe Community Farm an eviction notice, telling management to shut by 28 February.

One of the farm's board members says that might not be enough time for all livestock - which includes sheep, pigs, goats and calves - to be re-homed.

Local charity HorseWorld is working on a possible takeover plan, which could save the farm.

The volunteer-run farm, which opened in 1979, has faced funding issues in the past.

Bristol City Council said it was considering a "limited" lease extension.

"Hartcliffe Community Farm (HCF) was given many opportunities by Bristol City Council to demonstrate progress against a long-term action plan to secure a lease extension, but sadly has not been able to meet the conditions set and a decision had to be made on the long-term future of the site," it said.

Liberal Democrat city councillor Tim Kent, a member of the farm's board, said: "We may be able to re-home some [animals] although that's going to be very, very difficult given the short notice at which this has all occurred.

"I'm afraid the others may have to be destroyed."

The council said: "We will continue to work with HCF ensuring it has appropriate welfare provision of the animals."

HorseWorld, which takes in abandoned or mistreated horses and ponies, said it was working with the council and the "much-loved and valued" farm on a possible long-term partnership.

A public meeting on the future of the farm involving the council and HorseWorld will be held on 17 February at Hartcliffe Community Centre.