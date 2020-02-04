Image copyright Geograph/ Bill Boaden Image caption Bristol has declared an ecological emergency after talks with cabinet members and Avon Wildlife Trust

Bristol has declared an "ecological emergency" in response to escalating threats to wildlife and ecosystems.

Bristol City Council made the decision at a cabinet meeting on 4 February to build on the city's declaration of a climate emergency in 2018.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees and Ian Barrett from Avon Wildlife Trust said they wanted to recognise it as a threat to well-being in the city.

The council hopes it will kick-start a response from the whole city.

Ecological emergency priorities will include looking at ways to stop wildlife habitats from being destroyed and managing land in a sustainable way that will preserve wildlife.

Mr Rees said he would be working with authorities across the west of England and the government to "restore nature nationally and locally".

Mr Barrett said: "This is about stopping the loss forever of much-loved species which were once common in gardens, parks, waterside and green spaces across the city - swifts, starlings, hedgehogs and butterflies. All actions we can take are transformational."