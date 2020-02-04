Image copyright Highways Agency West Image caption The lorry hit the central reservation on the M4 near Bristol

A lorry has hit the central reservation of the M4 near Bristol causing major disruption.

Lengthy delays have built up between junction 20, where the M4 meets the M5, and junction 21 where it meets the M48.

One lane is open in each direction but traffic is moving slowly, Highways England said.

Queues are backing up across the Prince of Wales Bridge into Wales and police have warned motorists to avoid the area.

The lorry driver escaped uninjured from the crash.