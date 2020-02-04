Lorry crash causes major delays on M4 near Bristol
4 February 2020
A lorry has hit the central reservation of the M4 near Bristol causing major disruption.
Lengthy delays have built up between junction 20, where the M4 meets the M5, and junction 21 where it meets the M48.
One lane is open in each direction but traffic is moving slowly, Highways England said.
Queues are backing up across the Prince of Wales Bridge into Wales and police have warned motorists to avoid the area.
The lorry driver escaped uninjured from the crash.
#M4 between J20 #M5 and J21 #M48 UPDATE: This is what our crews are having to deal with for this incident https://t.co/fz8lO17zFr pic.twitter.com/GzkWSvGiiM— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) February 4, 2020
