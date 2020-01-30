Image copyright Andrea Andrews Image caption Keely Wood cared for Morag Hardwell for two years

The former carer of a woman who died is raising money for her funeral after being mistakenly named her next of kin.

Morag Hardwell, 67, from Ashton Vale, Bristol, died on 25 January. She had told doctors Keely Wood was her relative, due to their friendship.

Ms Wood said: "I could pass the costs to the council for a pauper's funeral but I couldn't live with myself if that happened."

She and other carers who looked after Ms Hardwell hope to raise £1,500.

"She called me the daughter she never had," said Ms Wood.

She cared for Ms Hardwell, who had no living relatives, between 2017 and 2019 and they remained friends after Ms Wood left her job.

"I was with her when she died from a hernia, and the hospital gave me the bereavement pack," Ms Wood said.

"I thought 'what do I do with this now?' but she knew I always wanted the best for her and it's touching she thought that much of me."

She aims to raise the money for a funeral via crowd funding and a community fun day fundraiser. She has already been offered free flowers and a celebrant for the service.

Keely's daughter, Georgia Wood, also knew Ms Hardwell, saying: "Morag was very jokey, but was also very sensitive.

"She was an everyday Bristolian, she made light of everything."

Another former carer, Andrea Andrews-Benson, said: "She was an amazing lady. She used to sit out in her car port and whoever walked past, she would always say hello.

"I'd only known her for a short time but felt like I knew her my whole life, I felt like she was family."

They hope to hold a wake for her at her car port and play the country and western music she loved.