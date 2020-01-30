Image caption Julie O'Connor died from cervical cancer in February 2019

There were "gross failures" in the care of a nurse who died of cervical cancer, a coroner has concluded.

Julie O'Connor, from Thornbury, Gloucestershire, died in February last year after getting the all-clear from a smear test in 2014, and a later biopsy.

North Bristol NHS Trust accepted both the smear test and biopsy were wrong.

At her inquest at Flax Bourton, Avon Coroner Maria Voisin recorded a conclusion of "natural causes contributed to by neglect".

"In assessing the evidence it is clear there are a number of failures in her care, that her condition should have been known and action should have been taken when it was not," Mrs Voisin said.

"I consider that based on the evidence I have heard the failure to report the smear test accurately was a gross failure and the further assessments in both August and November 2016 were also gross failures."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mrs O'Connor was an intensive care nurse, a school nurse and also worked in the private sector

Mrs O'Connor, 49, had repeatedly seen her GP over 14 months and been referred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, but the cancer was only diagnosed when she saw a private doctor in 2017, the inquest heard.

She was due to undergo further tests at Southmead the following month but decided to see a consultant at a private hospital.

On examining Mrs O'Connor, they immediately suspected cervical cancer, which was later confirmed.

Further tests showed signs her cancer had spread and she underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She died in a hospice less than 12 months after the cancer was confirmed.

An expert had told the inquest that if the cancer had been diagnosed earlier, Mrs O'Connor would have had surgery and a "good prognosis".