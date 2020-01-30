Image caption The cash machine has been completely blown apart

A cash machine has been destroyed in an explosion, damaging windows and shop fronts.

The ATM explosion happened at about 03:50 GMT on the A38 Gloucester Road in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said no passers-by or nearby residents were hurt.

Gloucester Road is closed between Church Road and Ashley Down. Police said it would be shut through rush hour and urged drivers to avoid the area.

A nearby resident said the explosion shook her whole house.

"I thought something had landed on my roof," she said.

"I came out assuming there had been a car crash, but heard several men shouting instead.

"We're ten doors down so it was quite a sound, it shook me up a bit."