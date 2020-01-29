Image copyright Legal & General Image caption A deal to build a conference centre and a hotel at the Bristol Temple Meads site has been agreed

A deal to build hundreds of homes on land previously earmarked for a new arena have been revealed by council bosses.

The development at Bristol Temple Meads has been at the centre of a political wrangle for a number of years.

Temple Island had originally included plans for an arena but could now see a hotel, conference centre and up to 500 homes built by Legal & General.

Mayor Marvin Rees said it was a "win-win" deal.

But former mayor George Ferguson accused Mr Rees of "ramming" through a deal which was a "huge favour" to the financial firm.

'Outrageous'

At a Bristol City Council cabinet meeting on Tuesday plans were revealed to build a 350-bed hotel and up to 500 homes on the site.

Up to £32m of public money is being used to "support the development" but the council said it will bring in an annual rental revenue of £1.69m and more than £1m annually in business rates and council tax rates.

"It is one of the highest profile decisions that's been made in the last three years. The level of rigor over the way this deal is crafted is there," said Mr Rees.

"Bristol is not a city that has got stuff built in the past. If we are going to build Bristol to deal with our growing population and climate emergency, we are going to have to work with big companies."

Mr Ferguson said the fact Legal & General had not had to compete with any other bidder was "outrageous".

He added: "The city council is underwriting this deal. It's underwritten to the extent that the purchaser is taking no risk - as far as I know - for decades at our expense."

Proposals for an arena project next to Temple Meads were first mooted in 2003 but were beset by delays and rising costs and then dropped.