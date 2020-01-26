Bristol

M5 Michaelwood footbridge removed due to safety concerns

  • 26 January 2020
Removing the 40-year old bridge at Michaelwood Services Image copyright Highways England
Image caption Highways England began dismantling the footbridge overnight

The M5 was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 overnight to allow a footbridge to be dismantled.

The 40-year-old bridge spanning the southbound and northbound areas of Michaelwood Services was closed due to safety concerns in 2018.

A crane was used to take the bridge down in sections and diversions were put in place.

Highways England said discussions were ongoing about building a replacement footbridge.

Image copyright Highways England
Image caption A crane was used to lift the sections of bridge
Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The bridge was closed to pedestrians in 2018 over safety concerns

