M5 Michaelwood footbridge removed due to safety concerns
- 26 January 2020
The M5 was closed in both directions between junctions 13 and 14 overnight to allow a footbridge to be dismantled.
The 40-year-old bridge spanning the southbound and northbound areas of Michaelwood Services was closed due to safety concerns in 2018.
A crane was used to take the bridge down in sections and diversions were put in place.
Highways England said discussions were ongoing about building a replacement footbridge.