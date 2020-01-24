Image copyright Tracey Edgell Image caption Brooklyn-Lee Sheehan drowned in Bristol Harbour last August

Alcohol was a "significant factor" in the death of a teenager who was trying to retrieve a football in Bristol Harbour.

Brooklyn Sheehan was on a night out with friends in August when he dropped the ball they were playing with.

Avon Coroner's Court heard he was one-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit, and it was a "significant contributing factor" in his death.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death of the 17-year-old.

Brooklyn, from Southmead, Bristol, was with friends on 8 August to watch the fireworks at the Bristol Balloon Fiesta.

On the way back they found a football which ended up in the harbour.

In a written statement, friend Leo Morell said Brooklyn initially did not seem to be struggling, but soon after heard him shout for help.

He said: "I saw a life buoy near the edge of the harbour so I threw it to him. He couldn't quite get to it, I think he must've been exhausted."

He then got in the water to find Brooklyn but "couldn't see him" despite people on the side pointing to where they had last seen him.

His body was found the following day by a police diver.

Pathologist Dr Pinias Mukonoweshuro told the inquest the boy's medical cause of death was drowning, but said his alcohol intake was a "significant contributing factor" to him drowning in the cold water.

Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing said: "It was a deliberate act in him to enter water, and he did not anticipate getting into difficulties."