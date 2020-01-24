Image caption Cumberland Road on Spike Island has been closed to traffic

Part of a river wall by a road near the centre of Bristol has collapsed.

Cumberland Road on Spike Island has been closed to traffic and bus diversions put in place. Chocolate Path which runs adjacent to it had already been closed for safety reasons.

No-one is believed to have been injured and engineers are on site.

Bristol Council Cabinet member for transport Kye Dudd said funds had already been allocated to improve the road prior to the collapse.

"We have been working hard to plan repair works, and tenders for the work have just closed," he said.

"Over £9m has been allocated to repairs and maintenance of the Cumberland Road wall and Chocolate Path by cabinet."