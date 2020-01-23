Image copyright Avon & Somerset Constabulary Image caption Gordon Maddocks' victim required hospital treatment for facial injuries after being attacked last April

A Bristol man has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of attacking his ex-partner and scarring her for life.

Gordon Maddocks, 60, of Catherine Mead Street, kicked, beat and head-butted the woman in a 'violent, sustained attack' said police.

The attack took place last April and left Maddocks' victim with facial injuries needing hospital treatment.

He was also given a restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim.

Maddocks was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm, two counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and disclosing a private sexual image designed to cause distress.

Detective Sergeant Tim Mullins said: "This was a violent, sustained attack on a vulnerable female who was left with horrific injuries and scarred for life.

"This prosecution was only possible due to the bravery of the victim having the courage to report this matter to police and continue to support the investigation until the end.

"I welcome the sentencing passed today, as it sends out a clear message that domestic violence is not acceptable in any form and will be tackled robustly."