Image caption Andy Anokye told a jury 'he would never do anything to put his freedom on the line'

A grime artist accused of several counts of rape and false imprisonment has told a jury that sex he had with women was 'vigorous and rough' but always consensual.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, said: "I don't think women would look at me and think, 'he's going to make slow, sensual love to me.'"

The artist claimed he would "tone it down" if women raised concerns.

He denies 31 charges against him at Bristol Crown Court.

The allegations - made by four women - include 22 of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

'Unpalatable' videos

Under questioning from defence barrister Sally O'Neil QC, Anokye, from London, said he would call women names and humiliate them.

"I'd push the boundaries," he added, saying it sometimes resulted in injuries.

Anokye also said he would "occasionally" film some women, but that he hadn't deleted the films.

"Some of my videos may have appeared as unpalatable to some people.

"I had a conversation with another artist who'd been through a similar trial in the past: sometimes evidence saves them," he told the jury.

"There were always times where I would stop and ask them if they were alright, tell them they didn't have to be there."

Anokye claimed the jury had been shown "cherry-picked" videos by the prosecution team.

"Listen, at that time in my life things were going so smoothly I would never do anything to put my freedom on the line."

The trial continues.