Image caption Becky was suffocated at her home and her body was later moved and dismembered

A report into the murder of schoolgirl Becky Watts has criticised agencies for a "lack of enquiry" into her "complicated" family.

Becky Watts, 16, was killed and dismembered by step-brother Nathan Matthews at her Bristol home in 2015.

Matthews was sentenced to 33 years and his girlfriend Shauna Hoare was given 17 years for manslaughter.

The review said agencies could not have foreseen the risk posed by the pair "to the extent they would murder her".

The review by the Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership (KBSP) said Becky was a "vulnerable young woman with a difficult past" while Matthews and Hoare were "potentially vulnerable people with troubled and complicated backgrounds".

Despite 16 agencies working with all three in the six years leading up to Becky's death, it found that "none of the agencies" involved "knew of the connection between them".

"Becky, Nathan Matthews and Shauna Hoare accessed a large number of services between them," it said.

"All three had complex and traumatic experiences in their lives. The review panel agreed that for some of these services, inadequate account was taken of their histories."

Image copyright PA Image caption Nathan Matthews and Shauna Hoare were jailed for murdering Becky

Becky was referred to Young Carers, to Barnardo's and to Early Help but there "wasn't a single coordinating service at the heart of this", the report said.

A "consistent lack of enquiry and professional curiosity" into Matthews and Hoare's relationship, which started when she was 15 and he was 22, was also found.

And concerns over Matthews' "controlling behaviours" towards Hoare should have been taken into "greater account".

The report criticised the "lack of enquiry" into Becky's "complicated family" and agencies admitted they were "not proactively asking or recording information about family networks at the time".

However, it said the murder of the teenager was the "only act of domestic abuse/violence" from Matthews towards Becky, documented by agencies.

It also said if agencies had asked Becky about her wider family, it is unlikely Matthews and Hoare "would have been seen as posing a threat to Becky to the extent that they would murder her".

'Working hard'

It recommended agencies ensure "training about coercive and controlling behaviour is delivered" and professionals working with young people "take account of full family history and wider social networks".

Ivan Powell, from KBSP, said it had been "working hard" with its members and agencies across the city to continue to "embed the recommendations identified".

"Since Becky's death, coercive and controlling behaviour within an intimate or family relationship has been established as a criminal offence," he said.

"Whilst we are aware some agencies have updated their training and procedures we will be undertaking a full review of training across the partnership."