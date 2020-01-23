Image copyright SPL Image caption The project gave bespoke support to women in Bristol who have experienced sexual violence

A Bristol charity's innovative project to help sexual violence survivors has significantly helped health and wellbeing, an independent report says.

Womankind's project paired women with "befrienders" to build confidence and overcome social isolation.

Co-ordinator Nicola Coggins said: "We find with lots of victims of sexual violence that they feel really unsafe in the outside world."

So far 57 women have been helped over the past year across Bristol.

'Empty and numb'

The report written by the University of Bristol evaluated the effectiveness of using befrienders and found that women who were helped felt more empowered, could be listened to without judgement and the befrienders were seen as positive role models.

Researchers said every week in Bristol 61 women over the age of 16 are raped or seriously assaulted.

In 2018, Public Health England said Bristol has a higher rate of mental health problems than any other city in the UK.

The volunteer befrienders are trained in listening skills and meet their client once a week for up to three hours over 12 months.

The client says how they want to be helped, which can include building up confidence to leave the house, or talking about their feelings.

One client said she was "close to suicide" when she was first referred to Womankind.

She said: "I received counselling which had brought me out of immediate danger, but the thoughts and emptiness were still there and the idea of facing that alone was beyond scary.

"My befriender quite simply saved my life.

"When we started the process I was empty and numb.

"Through our time together I re-learnt how to tune in with my own feelings, wants and needs, to recognise what I needed and discover how to ask for it."

Befriender Emma, who is also training to be a counsellor, said: "We're going out and doing things together and I'm also encouraging her in other aspects of her life.

"She's telling me things that upset her or are missing from her life, so we are discussing ways to make changes. It's quite productive in that way.

"I've seen a lot of positive changes in the past year, you don't just get over something traumatic but she's definitely made some positive steps in the right direction."