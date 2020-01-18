Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Yate could get a second railway station

A second railway station, park-and-ride and town centre bypass are being considered by South Gloucestershire Council to meet Yate's transport needs.

The recommendations are from a taskforce that was set up to look at issues such as peak-time traffic hotspots.

On Monday, the cabinet agreed to create a cross-party working group to look at all 11 recommendations in more detail.

An update on which ideas are feasible will be made in a year's time.

'Huge growth'

Any firm proposals would then go out to public consultation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The task-and-finish group's report highlighted 11 transport issues which need tackling, including the town's bus services, the location of a proposed park-and-ride and walking and cycling infrastructure.

It said: "A route should be provided to allow through-traffic to bypass the centre of Yate, as current orbital routes feed traffic back into the centre just east of the shopping centre.

"Land should be safeguarded near the railway line in north Yate to enable the future provision of a second station for Yate."

The report also called for bus lanes along Goose Green Way, more secure bicycle parking at the bus station and the introduction of a Yate travel pass, similar to schemes in Weston-super-Mare and Bath.

The council's Liberal Democrat group leader Claire Young said: "Yate is an area that has seen a huge amount of growth already.

"It is really key that we have that early engagement with everyone involved in the town and the surrounding area."