Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was using the number 24 bus which travels along Belle Vue Road

Police are hunting a man who raped a teenage girl he followed off a bus in Bristol.

The attack happened on Belle Vue Road in the Easton area of the city at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday 9 January.

Det Sgt Nick Lawson, said: "This is a very disturbing incident and we've been working tirelessly to identify the offender since it happened."

The teenager had been travelling on the number 24 bus at the time.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the force was keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus at about 16:30 who may have seen the man or anyone acting suspiciously.

"We'd also like to talk to anyone who was in the Belle Vue Road area between 4.45pm and 5pm the same day, in particular anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage," the spokesperson added.

The suspect is described as black, in his early 20s, about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a green, khaki or camouflage-coloured coat and dark trainers.