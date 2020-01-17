Image copyright Google Image caption The new drive-thrus will be close to a current car wash in the town centre

Controversial plans for two 24-hour drive-thrus have been approved after an appeal.

Proposals for a McDonald's and a Starbucks in Bradley Stoke had previously been refused twice by South Gloucestershire Council.

Opponents claimed they would mean increased noise, litter and traffic problems.

But an appeal by developers was upheld by a planning inspector, who said there was no reason they should not go ahead.

Full permission has been granted to Brookmaker Limited Partnership for the drive-thrus and two extra units at the Willow Brook shopping centre.

The site is close to a number of residential streets and a seven-page report from the planning inspector acknowledged the concerns of people living nearby.

But it concluded that "the development would be acceptable in terms of night time noise impacts" and there was no evidence it would lead to "a particular litter or vermin problem".

The new development is within 500m of primary, secondary and sixth form school buildings.

Some opponents had claimed the drive-thrus were too close to schools and "would contribute to childhood obesity", the report added.

But after consultation with the council's public health officer, it was concluded there was little evidence to substantiate this.

Recommendations have also been made to manage traffic and safeguard the local environment.