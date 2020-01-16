Image copyright Coniston Primary School Image caption The reading bus was found at the weekend with every window smashed

Hundreds of pounds have been raised to repair a primary school reading bus after it was smashed up by vandals.

Staff at Coniston Primary School, in Patchway, Bristol found the bus at the weekend with all the windows smashed and dozens of books and board games strewn across the playground.

Headteacher Alan Walter said he was "devastated" by the "mindless act".

The news prompted parents to set up a crowdfunding page, which has raised more than £700 in less than two days.

The bus was given to the school a few years ago by First Bus and converted into a reading area.

"It was gutting to see it," Mr Walter said.

"They managed to get on the bus and took the emergency glass hammer and smashed every window except the windshield, which was too tough for them to smash."

He said all the books and games "had to go in the bin" as a result of the vandalism, which happened between 15:30 GMT on Friday and 13:00 on Sunday.

The parents set up a crowdfunding page in response.

"It has been brilliant to see the whole community rally round and work together," Mr Walter added.

"Now our main aim is to secure the site, repair the bus and relaunch it so that it's even better than it was before."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the force was investigating and inquiries were continuing.