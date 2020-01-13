Image copyright First Bus West of England Image caption The company has invested in a new fleet of buses for the Metrobus routes

The boss of First Bus South West has sent an open letter to customers over the "appalling disruption" across Bristol.

Managing director James Freeman blamed ongoing roadworks after the firm was blasted on social media for widespread delays last week.

The worst affected routes were on the Bristol ring road, where passengers faced late and overcrowded buses.

He ended the open letter calling for action to tackle the problem.

Image copyright First Bus West of England Image caption Managing director James Freeman said roadworks were to blame for the widespread delays

The letter began: "Here we are at the start of a new decade and no more than a week into it we are confronting appalling disruption to our lives as a result of traffic congestion particularly in the northern fringe of the conurbation.

"While this affects many people, it particularly impacts people who have made the lifestyle choice to use public transport to travel, particularly to their work."

He listed some of the affected areas where buses were "gummed up in appalling delays" on the A4174 Ring Road - a 35-minute journey that was taking an hour and 35 minutes.

"Not only is that frustrating for those on board, arriving at work late, in all probability, but it also means that the buses weren't getting back to Emersons Green to operate their next trips," he said.

"So, the bus to operate the 0815 departure from Emersons Green was actually only getting back there after 0900," he added.

Image copyright First Bus West of England Image caption The Metrobus service was meant to offer commuters a speedy service across Bristol and South Gloucestershire

Mr Freeman acknowledged stranded passengers in places like Hambrook was due to overcrowding.

He also highlighted problems on the M1 Metrobus route, saying: "...on Tuesday South Glos Council started long term road works at the Great Stoke roundabout on Bradley Stoke Way.

"The resulting congestion has delayed buses by up to 40 minutes on each journey at the key morning peak times."

Mr Freeman has offered a "heartfelt apology" to customers and called for "urgent action".