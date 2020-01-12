Bristol

Southville flats woman killed in fall

  • 12 January 2020
Phipps Street flat
Image caption Officers attempted first aid and ambulance crews attended but the woman died at the scene

Investigations are under way into the death of a woman who fell from a flat.

The 50-year-old woman died at the scene after falling from the block in Phipps Street, Southville, Bristol, at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday.

Three women, aged 53, 43 and 36, were arrested after reports of a disturbance. They have been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said the woman who died was believed to be visiting the block of flats.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites