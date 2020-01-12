Image caption Daniel Matthews is also charged with having an offensive weapon in prison

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attack on five prison officers at HMP Bristol.

Daniel Matthews, 27, faces two counts of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He is also charged with having an offensive weapon in prison. Mr Matthews is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The officers were treated in hospital after the attack on Friday afternoon.