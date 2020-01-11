Image copyright PA Image caption The attack at HMP Bristol happened on Friday afternoon

Five prison officers have been injured in an attack by an inmate.

The attack happened at HMP Bristol on Friday afternoon and all five officers "received hospital treatment", a Prison Service spokeswoman said.

She said the service was "investing £2.75bn to improve prisons and increase security".

She said it was also "giving staff body-worn cameras, police-style restraints and... pepper spray to allow them to do their jobs more safely".