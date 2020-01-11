Five HMP Bristol prison officers injured in attack by inmate
- 11 January 2020
Five prison officers have been injured in an attack by an inmate.
The attack happened at HMP Bristol on Friday afternoon and all five officers "received hospital treatment", a Prison Service spokeswoman said.
She said the service was "investing £2.75bn to improve prisons and increase security".
She said it was also "giving staff body-worn cameras, police-style restraints and... pepper spray to allow them to do their jobs more safely".