Image copyright Martin Williamson Image caption Martin Williamson says "there is not a lot of support out there for young men"

A former football coach has created drink mats with supportive mental health messages.

Martin Williamson, who managed AEK BOCO Club in Hanham, Bristol, wants to raise awareness about mental health.

He created the drink mats in memory of Sean Finnegan, whom he coached as a child, after he killed himself in August at the age of 28.

Mr Williamson said it made him "recognise there is not a lot of support out there for young men".

He has sold 7,000 mats to local sports clubs and says he will be donating all money made to a mental health charity.

Each mat has written messages, including: "Talk to a friend as every friend will want to help you, don't suffer in silence."

Image copyright Jean Barrett Image caption Sean Finnegan was a footballer at Hanham Athletic Football Club

Jean Barrett, Mr Finnegan's mother, has been moved by the efforts made by Mr Williamson.

She said: "His initiative has been great comfort to us despite losing our son, knowing Martin's work could save other young men from taking their life."

Image copyright Jean Barrett Image caption This family photo was taken four weeks before Mr Finnegan (second from right) killed himself

Mr Williamson, from Bristol, who left coaching after 13 years to pursue a career in printing, said: "I think for someone who might be struggling and having a drink in the football club with the lads may pick up their drink, look down at the mat and be encouraged to talk to someone.

"No-one knows what the other person is going through but encouraging conversation is very important."