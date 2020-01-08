Image caption Andy Anokye told police in a prepared statement: "I didn't rape this woman in any way whatsoever"

A grime artist told police he was "baffled" by allegations he had raped a woman, a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, denies 31 charges against him relating to four women.

They include 22 allegations of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Anokye was interviewed at Keynsham police station, near Bath, following his arrest.

The jury heard that the grime star said "I was baffled" when asked by police about his reaction to the allegations made by the first complainant.

"I didn't rape this woman in any way whatsoever," Mr Anokye told police in a prepared statement.

'Rough sex'

The statement continued: "Any sex that we had was wholly consensual on both sides and there was never any verbal nor any non-verbal communication from her to suggest otherwise.

"With regards to her, she was a willing and enthusiastic participant in my sex games/role play."

Jurors had previously heard how Mr Anokye, a member of the grime collective Boy Better Know, met the woman at a Bristol nightclub.

Days later, she was allegedly tortured and raped by the rapper at his flat in the waterfront area of the city.

The woman accused the musician of threatening her before allowing her to leave.

Mr Anokye insisted they had "kissed" and parted on good terms after having what he described as "fairly rough" sex.

In a further statement to police, he said: "The investigating officers have disclosed that she has alleged that I made a series of unpleasant threats.

"These allegations are pure invention. They simply didn't happen."

The trial continues.