Image caption The motorway was closed for an accident investigation to be carried out

A man died when he was hit by a car on a motorway after he got out of his vehicle following an earlier crash.

It happened on the M32 near Bristol shortly after 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

Five cars were involved in the crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 1.

Another individual suffered back injuries, while two received minor injuries. The motorway remains closed in both directions, and police have asked for dashcam footage.