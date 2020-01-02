Image copyright Facebook Image caption Daniel Magee was charged after searches of his home at the weekend

A man has appeared before magistrates charged with making explosives and and possessing weapons, after a search which led to homes being evacuated.

Daniel Magee, 38, of Shetland Road, Southmead, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday after an Army bomb disposal team was called to the scene.

He appeared by video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court and confirmed his name and date of birth.

Mr Magee was remanded in custody to appear again on 29 January.

He is charged with making nitro-glycerine for an unlawful purpose and possessing three Tasers and a sword and importing other weapons.

Homes were evacuated on Saturday and Sunday when police set up a 50m cordon around the property, near Southmead Hospital.