Massive Attack touring Europe by train

Image copyright Getty/Mike Lewis Photography Image caption Massive Attack have donated four years of touring data for a report on music carbon footprint

The band Massive Attack say they are touring Europe by train to reduce their carbon emissions.

Singer Robert Del Naja says the Bristol band, who are currently in France, want to avoid flying.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he felt conflicted because of how his past touring had contributed to climate change.

Natural England and the Environment Agency have warned 2020 will be "the last chance" to tackle climate change.

Massive Attack donated four years of their tour data to a University of Manchester report into the music industry's carbon footprint.

The band also spent a lot of 2019 with environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion and played a set at one of its protests in London.

Robert Del Naja, aka 3D, told the BBC: "[As musicians] we have enjoyed a high-carbon lifestyle. But as a society we've all existed in a fossil-fuel economy for a long time and had very little choice in that.

"The challenge now is to not only make personal sacrifices, but to insist on the systemic change that's needed. Business as usual is over."