Image caption A 50m cordon is in place in Shetland Road and residents have been moved out

Homes have been evacuated and an Army explosive team has been called in following the arrest of a man over suspected weapons offences in Bristol.

Weapons were found at a property on Shetland Road, Westbury-on-Trym, and a 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place.

Police called in an explosives ordnance disposal team (EOD) to search the area.

The arrested man remains in custody on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons. Police said the operation is not terror related.

Image caption The BBC's Chris Kelly said police were focussing on one house in Shetland Road

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We apologise for any disruption caused to residents in the area but would stress the actions taken are purely as a precaution, until the EOD attend and a comprehensive search of the property is completed.

"We can confirm that this is not a terrorist-related incident and the actions taken are precautionary due to some of the items found in the property."

The BBC's Chris Kelly said local people had told him the police arrived on Saturday morning, but the explosives team were called in much later.