Man seriously injured in Bristol flat fall
- 26 December 2019
A man has been left seriously injured after falling from a block of flats.
The 47-year-old fell from a flat in Soundwell Road in the Staple Hill area of Bristol at about 18:40 GMT on Christmas Day.
He was taken to hospital with multiple suspected fractures, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Another man, also 47, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Police are appealing for witnesses.