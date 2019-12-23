Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found "unresponsive and unconscious" at the Holiday Inn Express hotel, West 48th Street.

A 17-year-old girl has died while on a school trip to New York.

The sixth form student at Bristol Grammar School was found "unresponsive and unconscious" at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on 19 December, New York police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, but they understood the teenager may have been ill during the trip.

School 'devastated'

They are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

In a statement, the school's headmaster Jaideep Barot said everyone at the school was devastated and support was being provided for those affected.

"We have opened a book of condolence and we will consider further remembrance with the family's support in the New Year," he added.

The students had been on a trip to New York and Washington DC.

The fee-paying school, which was founded in 1532, has more than 1,300 students aged 4-18 enrolled.