Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyrone Hayman, pictured with his mother Elaine Campbell, died in hospital on Saturday

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

Tyrone Hayman, 17, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Parson Street, Bedminster, on Saturday. He died a short time later in hospital.

Appearing at Bristol Youth Court, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.