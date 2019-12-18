'Subjective' exclusions target black students

Teachers and parents want to abolish "subjective" exclusion policies that are disproportionately affecting their black students.

Bristol teacher, Lana Crosbie said fixed term exclusions are "open to interpretation" and teachers "racial bias" is disproportionately affecting "our black students".

Miss Crosbie hopes to send a letter to the government to make changes to educational policy and what she says is a "painful cycle".

She said: "I started the group No More Exclusions out of frustration because black students were going through our hands like water and I can't stand back and watch it happen any more."