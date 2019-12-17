Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyrone Hayman with his mother Elaine Campbell

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

Tyrone Hayman, 17, was found with a stab wound to the chest in Parson Street, Bedminster, on Saturday. He died a short time later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Tyrone Hayman died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The boy, who can not be named because of his age, is due to appear before Bristol Youth Court on Wednesday.

Det Insp Phil Walker of Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Tyrone's family at what is undoubtedly a difficult time and we will continue to support them in any way we can."