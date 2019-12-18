Man in court charged with terrorism offences
- 18 December 2019
A man has appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with terrorism offences.
Sohaib Embarek is charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 33-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged following an operation by counter terrorism police in Clifton, Bristol, on 9 December.
He was remanded to appear at the Central Criminal Court on 3 January.