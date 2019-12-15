Bristol stabbing: Boy, 14, arrested over death of teenager
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.
The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the chest in Bedminster on Saturday, police said.
He was taken from Mansfield Street to hospital at about 13:30 GMT but died a short time later.
Police said a post-mortem examination and formal identification had not yet taken place. Officers believe it was an isolated incident.
A property in Parson Street, where the assault took place, is being examined by specialist crime scene investigators.
Det Insp Phil Walker, said: "We're carrying out a full investigation into what is clearly a very tragic incident.
"We believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other."