Image caption The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the chest in Mansfield Street, Bedminster on Saturday

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol.

The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to the chest in Bedminster on Saturday, police said.

He was taken from Mansfield Street to hospital at about 13:30 GMT but died a short time later.

Police said a post-mortem examination and formal identification had not yet taken place. Officers believe it was an isolated incident.

A property in Parson Street, where the assault took place, is being examined by specialist crime scene investigators.

Det Insp Phil Walker, said: "We're carrying out a full investigation into what is clearly a very tragic incident.

"We believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other."

