Image copyright Dominic Winter Auctioneers Image caption The deed was written in Latin on vellum and is mounted on a wooden board

An 800-year-old deed featuring a rude street name where "ladies of the night plied their trade" has sold for £2,400.

The street in Bristol too explicit to name - now called Nelson Street - is believed to refer to prostitution which took place there hundreds of years ago.

The deed was dated 1240 and it was sold at auction on Wednesday in Cirencester.

Historian Maurice Fells said it was "not unusual" for street names to reflect the trades carried out there.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This keepsake sold for £1,900

At the same auction, two keepsakes dated 1739/40 each dedicated to John and Samuell Mugeridge made during a frost fair on the River Thames in London sold for £1,400 and £1,900 respectively.

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, the river used to freeze over frequently over most of the winter months, that frost fairs became an institution.

Entertainment ranged from puppet shows, horse racing, ox-roasting, bull-baiting, merry-go-rounds, skittle alleys and an array of printing presses offering cards and own-name mementoes.

Auctioneer Chris Albury, from Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said, "The winter of 1739/40, known as 'the hard winter', brought a severe frost which started on Christmas Day and continued into February, so this extended frost fair had all manner of entertainments alongside food stalls and even temporary pubs.

"As a keepsake of this remarkable occurrence, a printing press was set up on the ice to print letterpress souvenirs for visitors, as in the present two examples we are offering made for the infants John and Samuel Mugeridge.

"Inevitably, these kinds of paper ephemera don't survive well and are now very rare and collectable for social history and printing history purposes."