Image caption The arrest was made on Monday evening in Clifton

A man has been arrested in Bristol on suspicion of Islamist-related terrorism offences, police have said.

The 33-year-old was detained at 23:00 GMT on Monday as part of a planned operation at a flat in Tyndale Court, Imperial Road, in Clifton.

The suspect is being held in custody while searches are carried out at the address.

Police said there was no risk to the public and the arrest was not linked to the London Bridge terror attack.

Inquiries were made by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West, prior to that attack on 29 November, officers confirmed.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41b of the Terrorism Act (2000).

'Pre-planned operation'

Head of CTPSE Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes said: "At around 23:00, counter-terrorism detectives arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences and are currently carrying out searches at a residential property in Bristol.

"This was part of a pre-planned operation.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out searches and continue our investigation."

Avon and Somerset Police area commander Supt Andy Bennett said: "I would like to reassure the local community that the arrest was part of a pre-planned operation by the counter terrorism policing network.

"We will have an increased policing presence in the local area and should anyone have any questions or concerns about this incident, I encourage them to speak to one of my officers."

Image caption Police are carrying out searches at a flat in Imperial Road, Clifton