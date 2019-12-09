Image copyright Brandon Trust Image caption More than £1,000 was taken after the money had been raised by residents selling Christmas trees and logs

A burglary that has disrupted the operation of a farm for people with autism has "sickened" bosses.

More than £1,000 and tools used in projects that are a "lifeline" for the project, were taken from Elm Tree Farm in Bristol, on Saturday.

Sue Porto, chief executive of Brandon Trust that runs it, said she also felt shocked.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.

Power tools, garden tools and lawnmowers, as well as money raised from selling Christmas trees and logs, were stolen after the thieves smashed through the building's doors with a crowbar.

The people who run the farm are now appealing for help and donations.

More than 50 people with learning disabilities and autism work at the care farm, which is in Stapleton.