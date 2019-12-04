Suspected car thief dies after 'citizen's arrest'

Image caption The man was injured after being detained in Willowherb Road, Lyde Green

A man left in a critical condition after being detained by people who suspected he was a car thief has died.

Craig Wiltshire, from South Gloucestershire, was seriously injured in the altercation in Lyde Green, Bristol, on 20 November.

The 43 year-old died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Three men, aged 25, 35 and 49, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remain under investigation.

The force said a post-mortem examination will be carried out later this week and inquiries are ongoing.