Image copyright Onda Cero Puente Genil Image caption A march was held to raise awareness when the child went missing

A nine-year-old boy from Bristol who has been missing since March has been located in Spain and reunited with his mother, police said.

Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo was recovered by the Spanish authorities at Madrid airport on Saturday after he got off a flight from Mexico with his father.

Angelo's mother, Karol Marmolejo, said it was "the best Christmas present".

The boy's father, Rafael Jurado-Marmolejo, has been detained under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Avon and Somerset Police, the National Crime Agency, the Crown Prosecution Service and the authorities in Spain all helped with the investigation.

"I really appreciate all the support we've received during this very difficult time, including all the help from the public," said Mrs Marmolejo.

"I'd be extremely grateful if our family could be given the space and privacy to focus on Angelo."

Det Insp Matthew Lloyd said: "Everyone at Avon and Somerset Police is delighted Angelo has been found safe and well and we'll continue supporting his family back in Bristol.

"We'll now liaise with the Spanish authorities and the National Crime Agency to arrange the return of Mr Jurado-Cabello to the UK."