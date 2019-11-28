Image caption Andy Anokye denies 31 charges, including rape

A rapper imprisoned a woman, waterboarded her and "beat her black and blue", a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, denies 31 charges against him relating to four women.

They include 22 allegations of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman told Bristol Crown Court the member of grime collective Boy Better Know, held a gun to her head.

She described to the court how Mr Anokye left her terrified after allegedly attacking her.

"It extended to waterboarding and beating me black and blue," she said.

"He put a gun to my head. On other occasions he couldn't find a gun and he was on to his friends saying 'I can't find it'.

"I was scared of him and I thought I deserved everything I got."

'Covered in bruises'

She also told the jury how she did not like going out because Mr Anokye had left her "covered in bruises".

Prosecutors have previously told the jury that Mr Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, Bristol, "imprisoned, assaulted, sexually violated and raped" the four complainants in the case.

Police examining three mobile phones and a laptop found at Mr Anokye's home after his arrest discovered searches for "dacryphilia", the court heard.

Jurors have been told this is sexual arousal from another's fear.

The trial continues.