Dego Ahmed died from his injuries weeks after he was found

A second man has been charged with murder after a 39-year-old who was found with serious injuries died.

Dego Ahmed was found with head and neck injuries at a property in Stapleton Road, Bristol, on 22 October and died in hospital on 6 November.

Mohammed Farah, 39, of Stapleton Road, Bristol, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and was remanded for a hearing at the city's crown court on Thursday.

A 42-year-old man has also been charged with murder.

Aden Mohamoud, of Stapleton Road, who was originally charged with wounding has been remanded into custody by Bristol Crown Court for a hearing on 10 January next year.