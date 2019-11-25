Image copyright Philip Halling/Geograph Image caption A series of incidents have taken place recently in Victoria Park

Police patrols have been stepped up in a Bristol park after a spate of muggings.

Several robberies have been reported recently in Victoria Park, including one in which a man was hit with a metal bar and punched.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating reports a gang of youths is responsible.

The force said there would be a visible police presence in the park this week.

In the latest incident to be reported on the Windmill Hill and Victoria Park Facebook group, Jennifer Nisbett said a friend of hers was attacked on Sunday evening while he was walking with another friend to the railway station.

'Held at knifepoint'

"Teenagers demanded they give wallets and mobiles," she said.

"When they refused my friend was hit with a metal bar and punched as he ran off.

"He's okay, but it's awful that this seems to be happening regularly in the park."

In another comment, there is claim another victim was held at knifepoint, during an attack last Friday. A man was also mugged on 31 October.

Police are investigating reports of "a number of robberies" over the weekend.

"There have been other incidents including assaults in the park since September, which we are aware of," the force said

They added patrols in the area had been "stepped up... to provide community reassurance and receive information".