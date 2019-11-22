Image caption PC James Clements denied assault

A police officer on trial for striking a man twice in the face with a Taser has been found not guilty of assault.

PC James Clements 32, from Radstock, Somerset, was part of a team which stopped a van on the junction 14 slip road of the M5 last December.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court, he denied attacking the driver and said he had acted in self-defence.

Judge Julian Lambert told the court: "I found nothing at all questionable about PC Clements' conduct."

Michael Quinn sustained a cut to the nose and forehead after he was struck with the Taser.

His van was stopped at the slip road for Falfield, in South Gloucestershire, after items were thrown out of the back of the vehicle, causing a "serious" risk to other road users, the court heard.

Fiona Elder, defending, said a decision to "box and stop" the vehicle had been taken by police commanders, not PC Clements.

She said a successful application to be promoted to sergeant had been put on hold due to the case.