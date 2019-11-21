Image caption Andy Anokye denies 31 charges, which include rape

A grime artist described as "a violent and controlling narcissist and a bully" imprisoned and repeatedly raped four young women, a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs under the stage name Solo 45, denies 31 charges against him at Bristol Crown Court.

They include 22 allegations of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Christopher Quinlan said the musician filmed some of his actions.

"Each suffered in similar ways at different times at the defendant's hands," he added.

Mr Quinlan said the abuse took place over a two-year period. One of the women reported the abuse to friends and then to police, he said.

'Pain and suffering'

Mr Anokye was arrested and his mobile phone and laptop were seized by officers, who contacted three other women.

Mr Quinlan said the defendant had filmed "a great deal of what he did" on his phone.

"He physically assaulted and falsely imprisoned them, held them against their will and he raped each of them repeatedly," he told the court.

"He is a violent and controlling narcissist and a bully. He is a sadist who derives satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on his victims."

Mr Quinlan said Mr Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, Bristol, will claim that any sexual activity between him and the women was consensual.

Judge William Hart has told jurors that the defendant was a member of the grime collective, Boy Better Know.

The case continues.