'Citizen's arrest' theft suspect in critical condition

  • 20 November 2019
Willowherb Road, Emersons Green Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found in Willowherb Road, Emersons Green

A man who was allegedly trying to break into cars is critically ill after being detained by a member of the public.

He was found "unresponsive" by officers called to Willowherb Road in the Emersons Green area of Bristol at about 01:40 GMT.

The man is now in intensive care and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Avon and Somerset Police is urging witnesses to come forward.

