'Citizen's arrest' theft suspect in critical condition
- 20 November 2019
A man who was allegedly trying to break into cars is critically ill after being detained by a member of the public.
He was found "unresponsive" by officers called to Willowherb Road in the Emersons Green area of Bristol at about 01:40 GMT.
The man is now in intensive care and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Avon and Somerset Police is urging witnesses to come forward.